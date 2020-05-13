MDC reminds Missourians squirrel and black bass seasons open Memorial Day weekend

Anglers may catch-and-keep black bass, such as largemouth, smallmouth, spotted/Kentucky bass, May 23 through Feb. 28, 2021, in most streams south of the Missouri River. Black bass can be caught and released legally throughout the year anywhere in Missouri, and legal-sized bass may be kept all year long from impoundments statewide. In most state waters, the daily limit on black bass is six. Fish taken from most rivers and streams must be 12-inches long. Additionally specific regulations may apply to specific waters or areas. Anglers must have a valid fishing permit or be exempt.