 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
MDC reminds people to purchase 2021 hunting, fishing permits
0 comments

MDC reminds people to purchase 2021 hunting, fishing permits

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
MDC logo
Courtesy of MDC

The Missouri Department of Conservation reminds Missouri hunters and anglers that related annual permits expire at the end of February, including 2020 permits for small game, fishing, trout fishing, and combination hunting and fishing.

Buy Missouri hunting and fishing permits from one of many vendors around the state, online at mdc.mo.gov/buypermits, or through MDC’s free mobile apps, MO Hunting and MO Fishing, available for download through Google Play for Android devices or the App Store for Apple devices.

Save time by buying hunting and fishing permits for multiple people in a single transaction. Select the “Additional Customer” option during the permit purchase.

Avoid having to renew permits each year by using MDC’s Permit Auto-Renewal Service. It allows customers to enroll eligible permits in a service that will automatically renew their permits prior to the start of the next season or permit year. The process was designed to ensure customers never have expired permits when they need them most. Learn more at huntfish.mdc.mo.gov/permits/permit-auto-renewal.

Commercial and lifetime permits can be purchased only through the MDC Permit Services Unit by calling 573-522-0107 for an application.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Democrat News

Free Food for Kids

Every week until the end the May, families with children between the age of 3 and 18 years-old can pick up 7 suppers, 7 snacks and a gallon of…

+6
Snow Days
Democrat News

Snow Days

As the blanket of snow began to fall, last week, the eyes of school children filled with hopes of a snow day. Little did they know, their snow…

Douglas Eugene Smith
Obituaries

Douglas Eugene Smith

Douglas Eugene Smith, 51, died Friday, February 12, 2021, in Fredericktown. He was born February 4, 1970 in Poplar Bluff, Missouri the son of …

Becky Shepard
Obituaries

Becky Shepard

Becky Shepard, 51, died Sunday, February 7, 2021. She was born March 23, 1969 in Massachusetts, the daughter of Terry Joe and Jo Ann Rigg.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News