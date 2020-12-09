 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
MDC reports 15,425 deer harvested during antlerless portion
0 comments

MDC reports 15,425 deer harvested during antlerless portion

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
MDC Deer

MDC reports 15,425 harvested during the antlerless portion of deer season. Top harvest counties were Callaway, Morgan, and Osage.

 Photo Provided by Joe Jerek

Preliminary data from the Missouri Department of Conservation shows that deer hunters in Missouri harvested 15,425 deer during the antlerless portion of the firearms deer season, Dec. 4-6.

Top harvest counties were Callaway with 438 deer harvested, Morgan with 377, and Osage with 352. Madison County's total (through Dec. 7) is 111.

Last year’s antlerless-portion harvest total was 10,597.

“Much like the late youth portion of firearms deer season, Missouri deer hunters had some fantastic hunting conditions for the antlerless portion,” said MDC Cervid Program Supervisor Jason Isabelle. “Cool, crisp mornings were followed by comfortable afternoons with very light winds. Weather-wise, we couldn’t have asked for much better conditions this past weekend.”

For current ongoing preliminary harvest totals by season, county, and type of deer, visit the MDC website at extra.mdc.mo.gov/widgets/harvest_table/.

For harvest summaries from past years, visit huntfish.mdc.mo.gov/hunting-trapping/species/deer/deer-harvest-reports/deer-harvest-summaries.

Archery deer season runs through Jan. 15, 2021. The alternative methods portion runs Dec. 26 through Jan. 5, 2021.

Find more information on deer hunting from MDC’s 2020 Fall Deer & Turkey Hunting Regulations and Information booklet, available where hunting permits are sold and online at huntfish.mdc.mo.gov/sites/default/files/downloads/2020FDT.pdf.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
Doing what feels true
Democrat News

Doing what feels true

  • Updated

Local artist Amber Huckaba is making her dreams come true as she pursues her fine arts degree at Southeast Missouri State University. 

Radha (Amini) Rao Ayyagari
Obituaries

Radha (Amini) Rao Ayyagari

  • Updated

Radha (Amini) Rao Ayyagari, 81, died Wednesday, November 25, 2020 in Fredericktown. She was born July 3, 1939 at Ezhumattoor, Kerala India, th…

Randy Dale Hovis
Obituaries

Randy Dale Hovis

  • Updated

Randy Dale Hovis, 58, died Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at his home in Farmington.  He was born January 4, 1962 in Fredericktown, a son of Prest…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News