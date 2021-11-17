MDC reports 89,861 deer harvested during firearms opening weekend

Preliminary data from the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) shows that deer hunters in Missouri harvested 89,861 deer during opening weekend of the November portion of firearms deer season Nov. 13 and 14. Of the 89,861 deer harvested, 54,415 were antlered bucks, 7,187 were button bucks, and 28,259 were does.

Top harvest counties for opening weekend were Franklin with 1,968 deer harvested, Texas with 1,814, and Benton with 1,654. In Madison County, the total deer harvested as of Monday morning was 1,007, including 562 antlered bucks, 112 button bucks, and 333 does.

Last year, hunters checked 80,744 deer during opening weekend of the November portion of firearms deer season.

For harvest summaries from past years, visit mdc.mo.gov/hunting-trapping/species/deer/deer-reports/deer-harvest-summaries.

“Thankfully, the weather cooperated this weekend and hunters were treated to some good conditions,” said MDC Cervid Program Supervisor, Jason Isabelle. “Given the rain and gusty winds across much of the state during opening weekend last year, it isn’t surprising that we saw an increase in harvest this year.”