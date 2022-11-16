 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
MDC reports 93,355 deer harvested during firearms opening weekend

Youth Season Success For Swinford

Emerson Swinford, 10, brought home 10-point buck during youth season. This was not Emerson's first deer, but it was her biggest one. She has been hunting with her dad on the family farm since she was six. Both her and her dad look forward to youth deer season every year and enjoy spending father-daughter time together. 

 Submitted

Preliminary data from the Missouri Department of Conservation shows deer hunters in Missouri harvested 93,355 deer during opening weekend of the November portion of firearms deer season Nov. 12 and 13. Of the 93,355 deer harvested, 55,267 were antlered bucks, 7,250 were button bucks, and 30,838 were does.

Top harvest counties for opening weekend were Franklin with 2,015 deer harvested, Texas with 1,724, and Callaway with 1,692.

The total for Madison County (as of Monday evening) is 949. This includes 442 antlered bucks, 118 button bucks, and 389 does.

Last year, hunters checked 89,939 deer during opening weekend of the November portion of firearms deer season.

“After a mild start to the month of November, the weather sure turned colder just in time for opening weekend,” said MDC Cervid Program Supervisor Jason Isabelle. “Although Saturday was a bit blustery, we had some good conditions, overall, for opening weekend this year and the long-term forecast looks very good at this point as well.”

The November portion of firearms deer season continues through Nov. 22. Missouri’s archery deer and turkey season resumes Nov. 23 through Jan. 15, 2023. The late youth portion of firearms season runs Nov. 25-27. The antlerless portion of firearms deer season runs Dec. 3-11 (in open counties) followed by the alternative methods portion Dec. 24 through Jan. 3, 2023.

Learn more about deer hunting in Missouri online at mdc.mo.gov/hunting-trapping/species/deer.

Get more information about deer season and hunting regulations from MDC’s 2022 Fall Deer & Turkey Hunting Regulations and Information booklet, available where hunting permits are sold and online at mdc.mo.gov/about-us/about-regulations/fall-deer-turkey-hunting-regulations-information

