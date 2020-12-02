MDC reports November firearms deer harvest ends with 176,604

Preliminary data from the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) shows that deer hunters in Missouri harvested 176,604 deer during the November portion of firearms deer season, Nov. 14-24. Of the 176,604 deer harvested, 95,654 were antlered bucks, 16,045 were button bucks, and 64,905 were does.

Top harvest counties were Howell with 3,496 deer harvested, Franklin with 3,409, and Texas with 3,374. Madison County hunters harvested 1,839 deer, including 914 antlered bucks, 201 button bucks, and 724 does.

Last year hunters checked 179,960 deer during the November portion of firearms deer season with 91,917 being antlered bucks, 17,330 being button bucks, and 70,713 being does.

For current ongoing preliminary harvest totals by season, county, and type of deer, visit the MDC website at extra.mdc.mo.gov/widgets/harvest_table/.

For harvest summaries from past years, visit huntfish.mdc.mo.gov/hunting-trapping/species/deer/deer-harvest-reports/deer-harvest-summaries.