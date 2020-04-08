MDC reports young hunters bagged 2,712 turkeys over youth weekend

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Preliminary data from the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) shows that young turkey hunters in Missouri harvested 2,712 birds over the past youth weekend, April 4 and 5.

Top harvest counties were Miller with 74 birds checked, Franklin with 62, and Callaway and Sainte Genevieve with 60 each. Madison County checked 20, including 17 adult gobblers, two juvenile gobblers, and one bearded hen.

Young hunters checked 2,546 turkeys during the 2019 spring youth weekend.

The regular spring turkey season remains open as scheduled and runs April 20 through May 10. For more on spring turkey hunting in Missouri, visit mdc.mo.gov/newsroom/mdc-forecasts-challenging-spring-turkey-hunting-season-0.

Hunters who harvest their first turkey can have the accomplishment recognized through a special certificate from MDC, complete with a photo. Learn more at huntfish.mdc.mo.gov/hunting-trapping/trophies-certificates/certificates.

SEMO FLOODING NOTE: Flood-prone areas in southeast Missouri will be closed to all hunting during spring turkey season when river levels exceed certain limits on local river gauges. To see if an area is closed for hunting, visit mdc.mo.gov/semofloods.

