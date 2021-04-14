MDC reports young hunters bagged 2,771 turkeys over youth weekend

Preliminary data from the Missouri Department of Conservation shows young turkey hunters in Missouri harvested 2,771 birds over the past youth weekend, April 10 and 11.

In Madison County, there were 19 turkeys harvested, including 14 adult gobblers, four juvenile gobblers, and one bearded hen. Top harvest counties were Miller with 73 birds checked, Texas with 71, and Callaway with 68.

Young hunters checked 2,712 turkeys during the 2020 spring youth weekend.

The regular spring turkey season runs April 19 through May 9. For more on spring turkey hunting in Missouri, visit huntfish.mdc.mo.gov/spring-turkey-hunting-regulations-and-information.

SEMO FLOODING NOTE: MDC has suspended current river gauge requirements impacting spring turkey hunting in portions of southeast Missouri. Learn more at mdc.mo.gov/newsroom/mdc-suspends-current-river-gauge-requirements-impacting-spring-turkey-hunting-portions

