MDC reports young hunters took 3,899 deer during late youth portion

Preliminary data from the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) shows that young hunters ages 6 through 15 harvested 3,920 deer during Missouri’s late youth portion of the 2020 deer hunting season, Nov. 27-29. Of the 3,920 deer harvested, 1,442 were antlered bucks, 521 were button bucks, and 1,957 were does.

Top counties for the late youth portion were Osage with 90 deer harvested, Pike with 87, and Franklin with 72. Madison County youth harvested nine antlered bucks, nine button bucks, and 14 does for a total of 32.

Last year’s state harvest total for the late youth portion was 1,950 with 771 being antlered bucks, 204 button bucks, and 975 does.

“The total for this year’s late youth portion is the highest on record,” said MDC Cervid Program Supervisor Jason Isabelle. “Great weather contributed to an impressive harvest total for this year’s late youth portion of firearms deer season.”

Isabelle added that during shorter portions of firearms deer season, weather has an especially important effect on harvest.