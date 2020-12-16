MDC’s Prucinsky ‘incredibly excited’ to be named Cape Nature Center manager

Laci Prucinsky has begun her second endeavor in southeast Missouri – this time as the new Cape Girardeau Nature Center manager.

“A decade ago, I spent a summer conducting bird and vegetation surveys across the entire state,” she said. “I never thought that I would return; however, I’m incredibly excited to take this step forward in my career and to work with the awesome Missouri Department of Conservation staff at the Cape Girardeau Nature Center.”

Before moving to southeast Missouri, Prucinsky worked at Fontenelle Forest near Bellevue, Nebraska; Turtle River State Park in North Dakota; and Custer State Park in South Dakota. Since 2009, she has acquired experience in the field of natural resource interpretation, having served as a naturalist and park interpreter. And for more than six years, Prucinsky served as the supervisor of naturalist staff and volunteers.

She considers herself a nature photographer, ignited by a summer in southeast Missouri conducting bird surveys in the Mississippi Lowlands, on sites with MDC’s Cost-Share Program. Her passions also include organizing large public events, strategic planning, administrative reports, recruitment, hiring, and mentoring and coaching of staff – which she has already began implementing within her new role.