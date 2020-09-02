 Skip to main content
MDC Sept. 3 program will combine forestry and fashion
MDC Sept. 3 program will combine forestry and fashion

MDC Trees

Trees provide us with a various types of beauty. People will be able to fashion this beauty into a pendant they can wear at a Sept. 3 Missouri Department of Conservation program at MDC's Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center.

 Photo Provided by Francis Skalicky. MDC

Trees have a variety of well-known uses for people – but serving as models for decorative neckwear isn’t a common one.

However, people can learn how trees can add beauty to their wardrobes as well as their yards in the Missouri Department of Conservation’s free program “Nature Art: Wire Tree Pendant.” This program will be from 6-8 p.m. on Sept. 3 at MDC’s Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center, located at 2289 County Park Dr. This program is for ages 10 and up and is limited to six people. People can register at:

https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/174226

At this program, Cape Nature Center Assistant Manager Jamie Koehler will discuss the parts of a tree and their functions and many shapes of leaves. Then, using wire and beads, participants can combine their admiration of forestry and fashion to make a tree pendant. Social distancing will be practiced and masks are required. Everyone will touch only their own art.

People get more information on this program and other events at MDC’s Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center by calling 573-290-5218. Staff at MDC facilities across the state are holding both virtual and some in-person programs. A listing of these programs can be found at mdc.mo.gov/regions.

