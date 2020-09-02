MDC Sept. 3 program will combine forestry and fashion

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Park Hills' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Trees have a variety of well-known uses for people – but serving as models for decorative neckwear isn’t a common one.

However, people can learn how trees can add beauty to their wardrobes as well as their yards in the Missouri Department of Conservation’s free program “Nature Art: Wire Tree Pendant.” This program will be from 6-8 p.m. on Sept. 3 at MDC’s Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center, located at 2289 County Park Dr. This program is for ages 10 and up and is limited to six people. People can register at:

At this program, Cape Nature Center Assistant Manager Jamie Koehler will discuss the parts of a tree and their functions and many shapes of leaves. Then, using wire and beads, participants can combine their admiration of forestry and fashion to make a tree pendant. Social distancing will be practiced and masks are required. Everyone will touch only their own art.

People get more information on this program and other events at MDC’s Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center by calling 573-290-5218. Staff at MDC facilities across the state are holding both virtual and some in-person programs. A listing of these programs can be found at mdc.mo.gov/regions.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0