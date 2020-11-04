MDC shares important information for deer hunting

The Missouri Department of Conservation reports that deer numbers are increasing in much of the state and that trend should contribute to an increase in the number of deer harvested this fall. MDC also reminds hunters and others of available landowner permits, sampling and testing for chronic wasting disease, Share The Harvest, and more.

DEER SEASON

“Deer populations in much of southern Missouri have been increasing slowly over time and deer numbers in much of central and northern Missouri have rebounded from the severe hemorrhagic disease outbreak in 2012 that caused a significant decline in deer numbers in many counties,” said MDC Cervid Program Supervisor Jason Isabelle.

Isabelle added that deer harvests in the state have also been on an increasing trend since 2013 and MDC expects this trend to continue this year.

“Increased hunter participation as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic is also likely to contribute to a higher deer harvest this fall,” Isabelle said. “We saw a significant increase in the number of hunters that pursued turkeys this past spring. If we see a similar increase in hunter participation this fall, it could lead to one of our highest deer harvests in many years.”