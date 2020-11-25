MDC thanks deer hunters for help with CWD sampling

The Missouri Department of Conservation thanks the many deer hunters who participated in its tissue sampling efforts in 30 counties Nov. 14 and 15 to find cases of chronic wasting disease (CWD) in harvested deer. Thanks to hunter participation, MDC collected tissue samples of lymph nodes from approximately 2,780 hunter-harvested deer for CWD testing. Lymph nodes are one area in deer where CWD is concentrated.

“Although sampling in the 30 counties of our CWD Management Zone on opening weekend was voluntary and not mandatory this year due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, we greatly appreciate the participation of the many hunters who presented their deer for sampling,” said MDC Deer Biologist Kevyn Wiskirchen who coordinated the sampling-weekend efforts. “Hunters play a key role in the surveillance that keeps CWD rare in Missouri.”

MDC’s CWD sampling efforts during the opening weekend of the November portion of the fall firearms deer season have been mandatory in past years for counties in or near where CWD has been found. Last year this included 29 counties and resulted in more than 18,800 tissue samples collected. In 2018, MDC collected more than 20,000 tissue samples opening weekend in 31 counties.