MDC thanks volunteers for their contributions to conservation

“Last week, Runge Nature Center held a drive-thru social for our volunteers as a way to keep them engaged and to let them know the staff misses them,” explained Runge Nature Center Assistant Manager Becky Matney. “We usually have in-person monthly meetings with volunteers to provide updates on programs and events, but we haven’t had the chance to meet due to COVID-19. The drive-thru social was a way to lift their spirits, enjoy ice cream, and interact with staff and volunteers while also staying safe.”

Staff at the Cape Girardeau Nature Center took a similar approach – only instead, nature center staff made the trek to volunteers’ front lawns to safely say hello and check-in from a distance.

VOLUNTEER ON YOUR OWN

Though MDC isn’t currently recruiting new volunteers at the moment, there are ways to continue to support and connect with the outdoors, such as through citizen science. The public can help conservation efforts by downloading mobile apps such as iNaturalist or eBird and sharing their observations. These nature observations can be done as a solo endeavor out on a trail or with family in the backyard.