MDC to close nature centers and visitor centers

All conservation areas, area trails, and boat accesses remain open to the public. MDC offices and shooting ranges also remain open under normal operating hours. Hunting, fishing, and trapping seasons continue as scheduled. MDC managed hunts and mentored spring turkey hunts continue as planned.

SPECIAL NOTICE: While the nature center buildings will be closed to visitors, the outdoor native plant sales scheduled at Runge Nature Center on March 28 from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. and at Springfield Nature Center on April 4 from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. will continue as scheduled, but related workshops have been cancelled.

Earlier this week, MDC cancelled other public events and programs around the state until April 15. The cancellations include scheduled hunter education classes, other nature center programs and events, shooting range programs and events, and landowner workshops.

People can contact their local MDC office with questions on specific events or programs. Find MDC contact information at mdc.mo.gov/regional-contacts?county=All.

