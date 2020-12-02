MDC to host ‘one-of-a-kind’ holiday gift-making event Dec. 7

Get a jump on that holiday checklist by creating unique handmade gifts from the abundance of natural objects during Missouri Department of Conservation’s free (MDC) “Nature Art: Nature’s Ornaments” event on Dec. 7, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Duck Creek Conservation Area in Puxico.

MDC staff will demonstrate how to use items such as tree cookies, twigs, pine needles, pinecones, and acorns to create Christmas tree ornaments and other holiday treasures -- so dress for the occasion!

With a class limit of 10, registration is encouraged and can be completed online at https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/175341

“Inspired by former First Lady, Claudia ‘Lady Bird’ Johnson, we are bringing nature in for the holidays. Come spend the evening creating one-of-a-kind tree ornaments using nature items enhanced with a woodburning technique,” said MDC Conservation Educator and class instructor Sally Hancock.

Masks are required. Participants are to social distance during the program. Each applicant will have their own materials and tools to reduce contact. To ensure the safety of all, this program requires participants – limited to age 16 and older -- to observe social distancing and to wear a face covering. Those interested are also reminded to follow current health recommendations which include: