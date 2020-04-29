MDC urges Missourians to keep wildlife wild

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

As the weather warms up and more people head outside, they may encounter a variety of newborn animals.

Though young wildlife oftentimes appears to be abandoned, that’s usually not the case. The Missouri Department of Conservation reminds residents that interfering with wildlife can do more harm than good.

“Young animals are rarely orphaned,” said MDC State Wildlife Veterinarian Sherri Russell. “If the young is left alone, the parent will usually return. Parents are normally out searching for food and cannot constantly attend to their offspring.”

Russell added that baby birds are a common newborn people come across.

“If you see a chick on the ground hopping around and it has feathers, leave it alone and bring pets inside because it is a fledgling and the parents are nearby keeping an eye on it,” she said. “Fledglings can spend up to 10 days hopping on the ground while learning to fly. If you find one that is featherless, you can return it to the nesting area if possible, as it probably fell out of the nest.”

Other common issues include dogs catching baby rabbits and lawn mowers running over nests.