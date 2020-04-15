MDC urges public to “bee-friend” native pollinators

“These houses, which look a lot like bird houses, can provide nesting space for solitary bee species,” White said. “They should be placed next to native blooming plants because most bees nest only a few yards away from their food source. They should also face east to absorb the morning sunlight.”

White stressed the need for yearly maintenance on bee houses.

“After bees emerge in the spring, either the used tubes need to be removed or plugged so they can’t be reused,” White stressed. “The tubes will harbor parasites and disease, as well as pollen mites that could impact another generation of bees wanting to use the house.”

Though bee houses help many of Missouri’s native solitary bees, White noted that a bee house can’t replace the critical need bees have for flowering native plants.

UN-BEE-LIEVABLE

Bee pollinators’ national value is around $30 billion annually, and they are responsible for 1 in 3 bites of food Americans eat. Without bees and other pollinators, humans would not have foods such as grapes, nuts, coffee, and even chocolate.