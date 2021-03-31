MDC virtual program on March 30 will provide update on Trans Ozark Trail System project

The Ozarks Trail is a nearly 400-mile hiking trail that winds through the Missouri Ozarks. The Ozarks Highlands Trail is a 218-mile trail in northern Arkansas. When these two trails get connected, it will form a 700-mile trail of hiking delight that will showcase the beauty of the Ozarks.

People can get a progress report on the connectivity of these two trails March 30 at the Missouri Department of Conservation’s (MDC) free virtual program “Hiking: The Trans Ozarks Trail Virtual Program.” This online program will be from 6-7 p.m. and is being put on by the staff of MDC’s Springfield Conservation Nature Center, the Ozarks Trail Association (OTA) and the Ozarks Highlands Trail Association (OHTA). At this program, Terry Hawn from OTA and James Hodges from OHTA will discuss the efforts taking place to bring these two trails together, a merger that will form the Trans Ozark Trail System. They will also discuss how people can get involved to make this happen. MDC is one of several partners involved with the Ozarks Trail. The March 30 program is open to all ages. People can register for this program at: