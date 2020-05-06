MDC works to safely reopen facilities closed by COVID-19

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866.589.4664 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Last week, Missouri Governor Mike Parson announced the first phase of the “Show Me Strong Recovery” plan outlining how Missouri will gradually begin to reopen economic and social activity starting May 4.

Based on this news, the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) is working on its transition plan to safely reopen MDC facilities, including nature centers and staffed shooting ranges, to ensure social-distancing requirements and infection-prevention measures are in place before opening. The facilities will remain temporarily closed to visitors during this transition phase. According to MDC, many of these facilities see a high volume of visitors of varying ages during peak seasons, especially spring and summer, so ensuring safety guidelines are in place is critical to a safe reopening.

“With the state opening back up May 4, we have an MDC team working on the transition plan for MDC facilities to reopen while keeping visitors and staff safe,” said MDC Director Sara Parker Pauley. “We do not have a date set for re-opening at this time, but we are working hard to make this happen with safety at the forefront.”