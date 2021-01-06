MDC's Cape Nature Center to offer Tree Tapping 101 program, much more in January

Missouri Department of Conservation’s Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center will host its featured program for January, “Tree Tapping 101,” alongside a full schedule of other free nature programs.

Virtual Tree Tapping 101 classes are set for Jan. 13, from 10 – 10:30 a.m.; Jan. 23, from 10 – 10:45 a.m.

In-person Tree Tapping 101 classes will be Jan. 20, from 10 – 11 a.m. and 1 – 2 p.m.; Jan. 21, from 10 – 11 a.m. and 1 – 2 p.m.; and Jan. 23, from 2 – 3 p.m.

Morning classes offered on Jan. 13, Jan. 20, and Jan. 21 are designed specifically for homeschool or family groups. Advanced registration is encouraged for all programs and can be completed online at www.mdc.mo.gov/southeastevents.

’Tis the season for maple sugaring. But before you can enjoy that sweet maple syrup, you’ve got to collect the sap. Listen as the folks at MDC teach you how to identify sugar maple trees, select the right ones to tap, and tap a tree during MDC’s free Tree Tapping 101 program.