MDC's Cape Nature Center's free October programs

Missouri Department of Conservation’s Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center will host its featured event for this month – canoeing at Tywappity Community Lake – alongside a full schedule of other nature programs in October. Advanced registration is encouraged by Cape Nature Center so participants are able to familiarize themselves with MDC’s event website for the center at www.mdc.mo.gov/southeastevents.

• Canoeing: Borrow a Canoe on Tywappity Lake: morning session: Oct. 24, from 9 to 10:30 a.m., all ages

• Canoeing: Borrow a Canoe on Tywappity Lake: afternoon session: Oct. 24, from 1:30 to 3 p.m., all ages

Canoeing at Tywappity Community Lake is an opportunity for families to join MDC for a peaceful paddle on the lake. This is an unguided experience, but canoe safety instruction will be provided as well as MDC staff to monitor safety on the water.

Please meet at the boat ramp on Tywappity Lake just outside Chaffee. Sessions will last 1.5 hours. Boats are required to have one participant over the age of 16, and a maximum of three people per boat. If your family wishes to borrow two boats, please register two participants to insure your spot.