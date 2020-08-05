MDC's Southeast office, Cape Nature Center to open Aug. 6

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Park Hills' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Staff at the Missouri Department of Conservation’s Southeast Regional Office and Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center will soon be able to greet visitors with words they’ve been waiting to say since March: We’re open.

August 6, MDC’s Southeast Regional Office and its Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center will re-open to the public. Both facilities were closed March 23 due to health concerns surrounding COVID-19. MDC’s Southeast Regional Office is located at 2302 County Park Dr. in Cape Girardeau and the Cape Girardeau Nature Center is located next door at 2289 County Park Dr.

“We are glad to be opening our offices to the public and we appreciate the public’s understanding and patience the last few months,” said Tony Jaco, MDC’s Southeast Regional Administrator. “All of us at MDC value our customers and take great pride in providing a quality experience for them here in the Southeast Region.”