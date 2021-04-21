MDHEWD suspends testing requirement for A+ Scholarship eligibility

The Missouri Department of Higher Education & Workforce Development (MDHEWD) has issued guidance suspending the end-of-course exam requirement for 2021 high school seniors.

Previous guidance, issued in March 2020, suspended the requirement for high school seniors who graduated in 2020 because of school shutdowns at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. Guidance issued during October 2020 indicated that the 2021 seniors must continue to score proficient or advanced on the Algebra I end-of-course exam, or achieve a combination of high school grade point average and ACT math subscore that meets the alternative to the end-of-course requirement.

However, upon further review of the pandemic’s impact on students and educators, MDHEWD has determined it is appropriate to extend the Algebra I exam waiver to the class of 2021. As a result, the 2021 seniors will not be required to meet either the Algebra I end-of-course requirement or its GPA/ACT alternative to qualify for the A+ Scholarship.

“The pandemic has already presented many challenges for students,” said Zora Mulligan, commissioner of higher education. “We want to continue helping students succeed beyond high school and believe current circumstances warrant suspending the end-of-course requirement for another academic year.”