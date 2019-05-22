{{featured_button_text}}
Medicare Bootcamp

Are you or someone you know turning 65?

Do you have Medicare and still have questions?

Aging Matters is hosting a free Medicare Boot Camp 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., May 28, at Black River Electric Cooperative.

Attendees will learn about Medicare eligibility and enrollment; Medicare Parts A, B, C and D; Medigap (Medicare Supplement) choices; Medicare benefits and related issues; Ways to save money on Medicare; and any concerns about Medicare.

Registration is required. Please call 800-392-8771 ext. 3 or text 573-382-3785. 

