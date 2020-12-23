Medicare news for the New Year

If you have a supplement, some of these costs could be covered. Medicare Advantage plan costs will vary by plan. Low-income Medicare beneficiaries could get help paying for some of these costs also. The highest income for a single person to get help with the Medicare Part B premiums is $17,472 yearly for a single person with assets below $7,860 and for a couple $23,520 with assets under $11,800.

On the opposite end of the income spectrum is those who have higher incomes and have to pay more for their Medicare. Income Related Monthly Adjustment Amount (IRMAA) is an extra charge added to the premium of high-income earners. IRMMA begins for a single person whose yearly income in 2019 was above $88,000 and above $176,000 for a couple, the amount owed for Medicare increases as the income increases. The Medicare Part B and Part D premiums are increased by IRMMA. Social Security looks at your income from 2 years prior to determine IRMMA, you can ask for an appeal or redetermination if you think the information is wrong or your circumstances have changed.

I have received several questions about how Medicare covers COVID. Medicare does cover the testing for the Coronavirus and it will pay if it is medically necessary for you to be hospitalized because of COVID. You would still be responsible for deductibles and co-insurance for the hospital stay.