Medicare on my mind

We will only be working by appointment; we are unable to take walk-ins at this time. When you arrive for your appointment you will be screened and your temperature taken by staff. You will be given a pager and asked to wait in your car until your counselor is available. When we are finished, with a client we will clean the room and then activate the pager you were given and you will be let in the office. I know this sounds a little extreme but we take the safety of our clients and staff very seriously.

We can do most Medicare Part D appointments by phone. If you are in our area but not the Cape Girardeau area or if you feel more comfortable not getting out, we can schedule a phone appointment. We handle phone appointments the same as an in-person appointment; you will need to have your Medicare card and a list of your medicines. We will enter the information into the Medicare.gov system and let you know what plans cover your medicine at the best cost for you. We will do our best to assist in any way possible.