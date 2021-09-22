Medicare open enrollment time again

The leaves are starting to change and there is a nip in the air. We all know what that means; Open Enrollment for Medicare Prescription and Advantage plans is upon us. Oct. 15 through Dec. 7 are the official dates and the new plans take effect on January 1, 2022.

Medicare Advantage plans are the ones you see on TV with Joe Namath and Jimmy “JJ” Walker as spokesmen. Advantage Plans also known as Part C plans are managed care plans that cover the Medicare Part A, Part B and Part D under one card. Managed care plans have a network of providers you would need to use to get the best price or in some case any coverage at all. These plans can also offer additional benefits such as vision, dental and hearing. Check with the plan to determine what kind of coverage and cost for these services and to check that the providers you want are in network. The commercials also talk about even more benefits such as in-home meals, transportation and a give back program that returns all or a portion of your Medicare Part B premium. These benefits apply only under special conditions and in certain areas. Please check each plan to make sure you are getting the benefits you want.