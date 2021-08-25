Medicare’s other vaccines

In a world dominated by COVID headlines, it can be hard to remember that there are other illnesses that can make us sick. Everything we had before is still around; it just does not make the news. So how does Medicare cover vaccines and immunizations?

Both Medicare Part B and Part D cover vaccines and immunizations. Medicare Part B covers one Influenza (flu) shot per flu season. Typically, the flu season is considered to be November thru April. Original Medicare and most Medicare Advantage Plans cover the flu shot at 100%, so Medicare beneficiaries have no out of pocket costs. The flu shot helps protect from the influenza virus and it is recommended seniors get one every year.

Medicare Part B covers two pneumonia shots, the pneumonia shot helps protect against pneumonia, which is an infection and inflammation of the lungs. I have had pneumonia and do not want that again. Medicare will cover the first shot given at any time and the second shot if it is given at least one year after the first shot. Medicare Part B pays 100% of the Medicare approved amount of this vaccine so there is no out of pocket costs for most Medicare beneficiaries.