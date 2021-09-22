 Skip to main content
Meeting for interested youth basketball coaches
FHS coaches Micah Reutzel and Joaby Sikes will be having a meeting for any parents interested in coaching a youth (boys and girls grades 2-6) basketball team. The meeting is at 4 p.m., Sept. 26, at the FHS gym. If you have nay questions, please call Coach Reutzel at 573-944-3885 or email Micah.Reutzel@blackcatsk12.org

