Meeting for interested youth basketball coaches

FHS coaches Micah Reutzel and Joaby Sikes will be having a meeting for any parents interested in coaching a youth (boys and girls grades 2-6) basketball team. The meeting is at 4 p.m., Sept. 26, at the FHS gym. If you have nay questions, please call Coach Reutzel at 573-944-3885 or email Micah.Reutzel@blackcatsk12.org