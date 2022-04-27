Members, advisors celebrate Missouri FBLA State Leadership Conference

Missouri FBLA welcomed 4,000 registered attendees from 354 chapters to the largest State Leadership Conference in the nation April 10-12, 2022.

For the first time in two years, members and advisers gathered in person to expand their leadership, compete in various events, and connect with members from across the state. FBLA members competed in more than seventy-five events ranging from accounting and agribusiness to social media strategies and UX design. The Top 10 individuals/teams in each event were awarded medals on stage at JQH Arena. The Top 4 in each event took home trophies and will advance to the National Leadership Conference this summer in Chicago, IL.

The Fredericktown chapter excelled at the State Leadership Conference by participating in graphic design which placed in the top 12 teams and participated in the officer voting process. Members attending were Madelyn Miller, McKenzie Kaligian, Allison Edgy, and Keeley Walker accompanied by the local advisers Megan Bond and Brenda Jenkins.

Throughout their time at the conference, members engaged in specialized leadership academies led by professional trainers in various topics such as mastering self-awareness, creating their elevator pitch for their career, learning how to lead high performing teams, strategizing time-management, and more. The Leadership Expo had nearly twenty exhibitors including universities and military partners for members to connect, leadership activities for members to engage, and tours of the College of Business at Missouri State University. Brand new for this year, leaders enjoyed a movie night on Hammons Field where FBLA members had the stadium to themselves to celebrate their hard work over the years.

Missouri Future Business Leaders of America-Phi Beta Lambda is a non-profit 501(c)(3) student business organization with more than 11,000 members making it the second large membership in the nation. Its mission is to bring business and education together in a positive working relationship through innovative leadership and career development programs. The association is headquartered in Jefferson City, Missouri. For more information visit www.missourifbla.org.

