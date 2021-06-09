 Skip to main content
Members celebrate BREC’s 83rd Annual Meeting
Members celebrate BREC’s 83rd Annual Meeting

BREC Annual Meeting Release 2021-1

BREC employees, wearing reflective traffic vests, register members car-side at the 83rd Annual Meeting, June 5, at Kelly A. Burlison Middle School.

 Alan Kopitsky

Eight hundred members took advantage of the beautiful summer morning to take a drive and participate in Black River Electric Cooperative’s 83rd Annual Meeting, June 5, at Kelly A Burlison Middle School in Fredericktown.

In order to provide a safe experience for everyone, the meeting was a drive-thru format, allowing members to register and vote from the comfort and safety of their vehicles.

BREC employees, donned reflective traffic vests to register members car-side. Members received a $10 electric bill credit and a registration gift bag. They also voted in the board of directors election and were entered in prize drawings.

A brief business meeting was held inside the middle school. General Manager John Singleton reported on the cooperative’s activities during the last year, including the co-op’s solid financial condition. Singleton also reported the Board of Directors has announced a capital credit return of $1,150,000. This is the 50th consecutive year the member-owned, not for profit cooperative has returned credits to its members. In all, more than $26,000,000 has been returned to members during that span. Singleton also reported rates had remained unchanged for the fifth consecutive year.

Members re-elected Harold Ellinghouse, Piedmont; Tom Mooney, Fredericktown; and Jerry Ellis, Sedgewickville to serve three-year terms on the cooperative’s Board of Directors. Thirty-five members won electric bill credits ranging from $25-$100 and Pamala Roche of Jackson won the $500 Grand Prize Drawing. Prize drawings were held Monday at BREC headquarters and winners were notified and posted on www.brec.coop.

BREC would like to thank everyone who attended the Drive-Thru Annual Meeting. Members’ cooperation during these difficult times and participation in their cooperative is truly appreciated.

BREC is a member-owned, not for profit electric utility serving more than 24,000 members in ten southeast Missouri counties.

