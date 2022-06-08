Members celebrate BREC’s 84th Annual Meeting

890 members took advantage of the beautiful summer morning to participate in Black River Electric Cooperative’s 84th Annual Meeting, June 4. The meeting was a drive-thru format, allowing members to register and vote from the comfort and safety of their vehicles.

Members were greeted by smiling BREC employees and a large American flag hanging from two bucket trucks. Members were registered by employees car-side, receiving a $10 electric bill credit and a registration gift bag. They also voted in the board of directors’ election and were entered in prize drawings for larger bill credits.

A brief business meeting was held inside Kelly A. Burlison Middle School. General Manager John Singleton reported on the cooperative’s activities during the last year, including the co-op’s solid financial condition.

“Despite a devastating tornado, coming on the heels of a pandemic, and amidst an economic crisis, Black River Electric Cooperative is continuing the mission to provide safe, reliable and affordable electricity to our members,” Singleton said.

Singleton also reported the Board of Directors has announced a capital credit return of $1,150,000. This is the 51st consecutive year the member-owned, not for profit cooperative has returned credits to its members. In all, more than $27,000,000 has been returned to members during that span. He also reported rates had remained unchanged for the sixth consecutive year.

Members re-elected Jim Scaggs, Annapolis; Dennis Bess, Fredericktown; and J. Mark Bollinger, Scopus to serve three-year terms on the cooperative’s Board of Directors. Thirty-five members won electric bill credits ranging from $25-$100 and Robert Royle of Marquand won the $500 Grand Prize Drawing. Prize drawings were held Monday at BREC headquarters, and winners were notified and posted on www.brec.coop.

BREC would like to thank everyone who attended the Drive-Thru Annual Meeting. Members’ cooperation and participation in their cooperative is truly appreciated.

BREC is a member-owned, not for profit electric utility serving more than 24,000 members in ten southeast Missouri counties.

