Eight hundred fifty-five members participated in Black River Electric Cooperative’s 85th Annual Meeting, June 3. This is the second highest registration in BREC history.

Members were greeted by smiling BREC employees and a large American flag hanging from two bucket trucks. Members registering received a $10 electric bill credit and a registration gift bag. They also voted in the board of directors’ election and were entered in prize drawings for larger bill credits.

After registration was completed, the annual business meeting was held in Kelly A. Burlison Middle School. General Manager John Singleton reported on the cooperative’s activities during the last year, including the co-op’s solid financial condition.

“Despite the challenges that lie ahead for the energy industry, Black River Electric Cooperative is continuing the mission to provide safe, reliable and affordable electricity to our members,” Singleton said.

Singleton also reported the Board of Directors has announced a capital credit return of $890,000. This is the 52nd consecutive year the member-owned, not for profit cooperative has returned credits to its members. In all, more than $28 million has been returned to members during that span.

Members re-elected Gary Cook, Marble Hill; James "Bill" Hovis, Hiram; and Bruce Gastineau, Ellington to serve three-year terms on the cooperative’s Board of Directors. Thirty-five members won electric bill credits ranging from $25-$100 and Elmer D. Bollinger of Patton won the $500 Grand Prize Drawing. Prize drawings were held Monday at BREC headquarters and winners were notified and posted on www.brec.coop.

BREC would like to thank everyone who attended the Annual Meeting as well as the Fredericktown R-1 School District for its cooperation. Members’ participation in their cooperative is truly appreciated.

BREC is a member-owned, not for profit electric utility serving more than 25,000 members in ten southeast Missouri counties.