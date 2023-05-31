Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

A Memorial Day Ceremony was held, May 29, at the Madison County Courthouse.

Community members gathered on the south side of the courthouse, Monday morning, as representatives of local military organizations led the ceremony, paying tribute to their fallen comrades, whose sacrifices paved the way for American freedoms.

The American Legion Post 416 and Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5896, both of Farmington, along with the Farmington High School U.S. Air Force JROTC Color Guard led the day’s ceremonies with several observance stops at area cemeteries, as well as the Madison and St. Francois County courthouses.

During the stop in Madison County, the fallen soldiers were honored with a 21 gun salute, the playing of taps and a prayer. A flag with a sign reading: "This flag, displayed in honor of our departed comrades. American Legion Post 416, VFW Post 5896," remained at the steps of the courthouse for the rest of the day.