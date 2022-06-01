Memorial Day, honoring our fallen heroes

Community members gathered at the Madison County Courthouse, Monday morning, as representatives of local military organizations led a ceremony, paying tribute to their fallen comrades, whose sacrifices paved the way for American freedoms.

The American Legion Post 416 and Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5896, both of Farmington, along with the Farmington High School U.S. Air Force JROTC Color Guard and bugler led the day’s ceremonies with several observance stops at area cemeteries, as well as the Madison and St. Francois County courthouses, May 30.

The route began at 6:45 a.m., at the Odd Fellows Cemetery on Ste. Genevieve Ave. in Farmington and concluded at 1 p.m, at the VFW post on Karsch Blvd. in Farmington. The stops at cemeteries (in St. Francois and Madison Counties) on the observance route included: Lutheran, Hill View Memorial Garden, Copenhagen, William Murphy, Knights of Pythius, New Calvary, Masonic (on S. Henry St.), Old Calvary, Libertyville, Knob Lick, Pendleton, Independent Order of Odd Fellows (IOOF, Doe Run), Alexander (Parkland Health Center), Park View, Three Rivers, and Masonic (Colony Church Rd.).

During the stop in Madison County, the fallen soldiers were honored with a 21 gun solute, the playing of taps and a prayer. A flag with a sign reading "This flag, displayed in honor of our departed comrades. American Legion Post 416, VFW Post 5896," remained at the steps of the courthouse for the rest of the day.

A memorial wreath was also placed next to the Madison County Veterans Memorial, which displays the names of 86 soldiers, from Madison County, who are known to have been killed in action or died of wounds received in action. Those names include, William A. Baker, Allen E. Bollinger, Benjamin H. Bradshaw, Columbus J. Cook, William H. Engel, Leslie F. Jones, Robert M. Lewis, Medford McClanahan, Roy G. Moyers, Gus Scott, Randall Allbright, Donald L. Anthony, Ernest F. Brox, Harry P. Blanford, Ray M. Cawood, Henery T. Custeau, James M. Cloninger, John Disher, Herman A. Dollinger, Orvil R. Dudley, Paul Firebaugh, Keith C. Galey, John J. Gaydos, Harley H. Gregory, Normal H. Henson, Willard E. Harris, Jr., Stanley B. Kluck, George S. Knapp, Loyd C. Dennis, Noel C. Lowe, Carrel A. Miller, Ernest L. Miller, Lee B. Miller, Lenos A. Murray, Cletis P. Myers, Clyde S. Pirtle, James A. Reagan, Roy D. Rhodes, Willie E. Sullens, Lewis D. Senter, Wendall Settle, Don H. Wilkinson, Linus Wiegenstein, Michael Wiegenstein, Alton E. Young, Frank Van Beek, Glenwood Whitworth, Howard Brewington, Charles C. Guinn, Melbourne C. Hart, Elmo R. Mudge, Chester E. Tharp, Tony Weston, Robert L. Abernathy, Ernest J. Lorance, Clifford D. Combs, Austin C. Cooper, Lindell Francis, Lawrence Mills, Jimmy R. Young, Clyde Adams, Charley Clark, Norman Nelson, Delbert E. Winch, Drover Parsons, Willie Martin, Bud Reagon, Allen Williams, Edwin Copeland, Alvie Bollinger, Harrey E. Miller, Samuel L. Parsons, Charles S. Hovis, Willard E. Hovis, James. R. Phillips, William L. Lewallen, Jr., Edgar P. Reed, Roy D. Pogue, Willard W. Thomasson, Charles F. McCarver, Henry A. Jones, John R. Pinkley, Curtis Skaggs, Adolph Johnson, Ray Whitworth, and Oscar F. Welker.

