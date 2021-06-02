Memorial Day Service 2021
The Fredericktown City Council held a public hearing regarding a special use permit for the Meadows of Fredericktown housing project at 5:15 p…
Edward Lee Goforth Jr., 28, of Fredericktown to to Brianna Nicole Berry, 21, of Fredericktown
WD: R&W Outdoors, LLC to Todd David Lancaster & wifeQCD: Joan C. Canada & husband to Mark A. Christensen & wifeWD: Mark A. She…
May 13, the Madison County Retired School Personnel (MCRSP) organization met for its last monthly meeting before summer break. Among the notab…
The Fredericktown R-I School Board had a special visitor at its monthly meeting, May 18.
Earlier this month, nine Fredericktown athletes traveled to North County High School to compete in the MAAA Track & Field Special Olympics.
Two weeks ago, my heart was aflutter. Not because I was excited about something, it just felt weird and I was convinced, I was having a heart attack.
Rachel Nicole Howson, 39, died Sunday, May 23, 2021, in Marquand. She was born December 3, 1981 in St. Louis, the daughter of Lindell Elwood W…