Memorial Day Service at courthouse
Related to this story
Most Popular
On June 2, the Fredericktown R-I School District is asking the district voters to consider Proposition 2.
- Updated
The voting location for the June 2, 2020 Municipal General Election is changed from the Armory to Follis Place, 702 Plaza D., next to Follis &…
On June 2, the Madison County Ambulance District is asking the community to vote on "Proposition Property Tax Relief."
- Updated
Madison County voters will be electing representatives to boards and city councils in the June 2 Municipal General Election.
- Updated
A shooting on the evening of May 18 at West Main St. and the 72 Bypass ended with no injuries reported.
- Updated
The Madison County Health Department has signed a bid contract to start work on the new health department building which will be located at 10…
Madison County voters will be electing representatives to boards and city councils in the June 2 Municipal General Election.
Judith Ann “Judy” Kegley, 77, died Wednesday, May 13, 2020 in St. Louis. She was born December 6, 1942 in Poplar Bluff, Missouri, the daughter…
On Memorial Day, May 25, VFW Post 5896 and American Legion Post 416 will be at the Madison County Courthouse to honor fallen comrades.