Memorial Day Service at Courthouse

On Memorial Day, May 31, VFW Post 5896 and American Legion Post 416 will be at the Madison County Courthouse to honor fallen comrades.

VFW Post 5896 and American Legion Post 416 visit seventeen different cemeteries that day along with the courthouses in Fredericktown and Farmington. The service at the Madison County Courthouse will be at 9:40 a.m.

The service at the St. Francois County Courthouse will be at 12:45 p.m.

A bugler will be present to close each ceremony with TAPS. All community residents are invited to attend to pay tribute to our fallen comrades, some who have given their lives for our freedom. All veteran organizations are invited to attend the Memorial Day services at both courthouses to place a wreath in honor of our fallen comrades.

