I realize it’s not quite Memorial Day, but it will be here this coming weekend.
This year is truly flying by quickly. In the midst of all the graduations, weddings, and everyday work and chores, let us take some time and remember those who have given their all, that we might work and live as we do. I dare say that each of us has at least one or more relative that has served our country in some branch of the military. Be it the reserves, active duty, stand by, volunteer, or special services, someone you know and love has given their time, talents, and lives to serve on your behalf.
It doesn’t take long to stop and acknowledge and show some appreciation for what we have been given. Certainly, there are mistakes that have been made over the course of years. Some decisions were not the best maybe. Yes, there are still problems that exist. But my question to you would be this: Why do so many millions of people want to come to the United States of America to live? Could it be that their country treats them poorly? Could it be they want the freedoms we enjoy? Could it be they are persecuted for their beliefs? Could it be they can’t find work and need to feed their families?
All of those opportunities are afforded those of us who live in this country, but those privileges have come with a price. I have to say that not everyone who lives here appreciates what those sacrifices offer. There are those who would rather sit back and accept everything that is handed to them, while others work and contribute to the betterment of our country.
My thoughts and prayers would be this. That each of us examine our hearts and minds and determine to give the very best we can; at work, at home, at school, in our communities. Remember those who have sacrificed all, appreciate and give thanks for all we enjoy, and let us help as many as we can to realize the cost of what we so generously enjoy. Maybe some will be annoyed by what I have to say, but I’m going to say it and mean it anyway.
“GOD BLESS AMERICA. Forgive us where we have taken anything for granted, and help us to be grateful for the blessings we enjoy.”
