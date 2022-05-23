The annual memorial service for Moore's Chapel Cemetery will be June 5 at Moore's Chapel Baptist Church. Service will be at 11 a.m. followed with pot luck dinner on the grounds. A business meeting will follow the meal at approximately 1 p.m.
Memorial service for Moore's Chapel Cemetery
