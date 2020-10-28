Mend, Bend and The End

This past week, I attended the funeral of a young man that went to school with my son.
He was a vibrant and personable young man who loved living. He always had a smile and a positive word, regardless of his circumstances. He loved driving his "big rig" and was proud of being a trucker. He loved watching race car events too. And he loved his wife and was proud of his daughter who is a nurse.
The pastor who spoke at the funeral used three words that effectively and profoundly described this young man. His diagnosis of cancer was in no way what anyone wanted to hear. He lived with tests, treatments, surgeries, and everything possible that could be done for him, but the reality was that his body just could not "mend" from the problems.
You see, although he was told by the doctors about his physical condition, this young man continued to live life to the fullest. He drove his truck, shared times with his family, kept a positive attitude, and never would "bend" to his circumstances.
With all of his strength, he fought as long as he could and never gave up. Never was there a time when he allowed his situation to overtake his will to stay strong. At the same time, when his last physical report came, he knew he had previously prepared himself for "the end."
He had a personal relationship with the Lord and knew where he would be going when he passed on. At the church where he and his wife were married years ago, he had been baptized only a few months before his passing. What a celebration that was for his family and the congregation.
As the pastor spoke, I couldn’t help but reflect on my life and wonder if I would be as strong and prepared as this young man had been. All of us have situations or circumstances in our lives that we feel are not able to be "mended." The question is, do we give in and "bend" to the problems, or do we fight to correct and move forward. I know of many who have never given up and move forward as long as they possibly can.
Personally, I believe that even more importantly than anything else though is the question of are we prepared for "the end." Life is short. We never know what the next minute or hour will bring into our lives. None of us wants to think about dying, but it is a reality that no one escapes. Therefore, we need to be prepared for eternity. God has open arms to welcome everyone who will accept Him into their hearts. Decide for yourselves where you will be after this life.
Audrey B. Unruh is a local columnist, who can be reached at zwiebach@charter.net
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!