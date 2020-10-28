Mend, Bend and The End

This past week, I attended the funeral of a young man that went to school with my son.

He was a vibrant and personable young man who loved living. He always had a smile and a positive word, regardless of his circumstances. He loved driving his "big rig" and was proud of being a trucker. He loved watching race car events too. And he loved his wife and was proud of his daughter who is a nurse.

The pastor who spoke at the funeral used three words that effectively and profoundly described this young man. His diagnosis of cancer was in no way what anyone wanted to hear. He lived with tests, treatments, surgeries, and everything possible that could be done for him, but the reality was that his body just could not "mend" from the problems.

You see, although he was told by the doctors about his physical condition, this young man continued to live life to the fullest. He drove his truck, shared times with his family, kept a positive attitude, and never would "bend" to his circumstances.

With all of his strength, he fought as long as he could and never gave up. Never was there a time when he allowed his situation to overtake his will to stay strong. At the same time, when his last physical report came, he knew he had previously prepared himself for "the end."