Mendenhall promoted to sporting Goods Supervisor

Cap America, Inc. announced Paige Mendenhall has been promoted to sporting goods supervisor.

Mendenhall started her career at Cap America in 2014 as a member of the order entry team and was quickly promoted to customer service and then to account executive in 2016. In late 2021, she spent time cross-training in the human resources department, which has helped to prepare her for this new role.

As sporting goods supervisor, Mendenhall is responsible for Cap America’s newest division of the customer service department. The company has historically sold to the promotional products industry but recently expanded its services to provide headwear for the sporting goods market as well. Her role will include managing the daily operations of the sporting goods department while providing on-going support and guidance to the staff to ensure Cap America customers receive the highest quality of customer service. She will be an integral part of the new shift expansion for the department, working with the customer service manager to onboard all new hires.

Mendenhall will report to customer service manager Amber Vance.

“I am excited to work alongside Paige as she takes on this leadership role," Vance said "She and I have grown professionally together over the years at Cap America, and we take great pride in this department. I know that with her support and guidance, the sporting goods division of the customer service department will thrive.”

Cap America originated in 1985 and has become one of the largest importers of headwear in the industry. Products include in stock, custom overseas, camouflage, and USA made knit products. Cap America can be contacted via phone at 800-487-2227, or at www.capamerica.com.

