Mesner Puppet Theater, more than a puppet show

Earlier this month, the Ozark Regional Library welcomed the talented puppeteering act from Kansas City, the Mesner Puppet Theater.

The group is just one of many fun activities planned as part of the Summer Reading Program, "Oceans of Possibilities: The Scientific Method and Discovery." The puppeteer told the story of “How to Snag a Sea Monster.”

According to Mesner Puppet Theater's website, the story begins when a monstrous wave washes a creature ashore, and the people of a small Cape Cod town hear a strange wailing.

The story sees the small town adopting the giant baby which they name Stormalong or "Stormy" for short.

"Growing over 24 feet, Stormy struggles to fit in, and chooses a life at sea aboard a clipper ship to find a place in the world," The website explains. "Meanwhile, a sea monster, the colossal kraken, torments the village, and only Stormy is big and brave enough to save them all."

The Mesner Puppet Theater's mission is "to inspire our community to celebrate the arts as essential for early childhood development while becoming a national leader in the field of puppetry and arts integration for the very young."

Puppeteer Mike Horner has been a part of the company since 2006, but Mesner Puppet Theater has been putting smiles on faces since 1987.

"I've been playing with puppets since I was three years old, which is when my parents started a puppet ministry in our church," Horner said. "I've been a full time puppeteer and puppet builder since 2006."

Horner said, he has always enjoyed creating things and puppetry allows him to take his creations and put them in front of an audience. He said he really likes making people laugh, despite being a rather shy person, so puppetry lets him get on stage and perform yet hide at the same time.

"Our company has been in Kansas City, Missouri since 1987," Horner said. "Our puppet shows tour all across the country with one or two puppeteers. Music is a big part of our shows and we work with a wide variety of musicians to create the soundtracks to each show."

Horner said, Mesner Puppet Theater is much more than just a company that does live puppet shows.

"We custom build puppets for theaters, video productions and performers all across the country," Horner said. "Our education department helps schools incorporate arts and social emotional learning into their classrooms."

During its visit to Fredericktown, the Mesner Puppet Theater performed "How to Snag a Sea Monster." 

"For 'How to Snag a Sea Monster,' I discovered an old, long forgotten American tall tale about a giant sailor named Stormalong," Horner said. "It's sort of like a nautical version of Paul Bunyon. Stormalong has a battle with a sea monster...and I thought it would be a great starting point for a puppet show."

Horner said he was totally charmed by Fredericktown and only wishes he would have had more time to explore.

"My dad loves trains, so I made it a point to eat at The Depot Cafe, which was incredible," Horner said. 

The Mesner Puppet Theater would like to thank the Ozark Regional Library staff as well as everyone who attended the show for welcoming them into the community. 

Victoria Kemper is a reporter for the Democrat News. She can be reached at vkemper@democratnewsonline.com

