MFA Oil Foundation awards grant to Madison County Senior Citizen Council on Aging

The MFA Oil Foundation has awarded a grant to the Madison County Senior Citizen Council on Aging to assist with the purchase of new tires, additional coolers, and cooler wheels.

The MFA Oil Foundation provides support to nonprofit organizations that are working to improve communities where MFA Oil has a significant concentration of members and employees. Since it was established in 1998, the MFA Oil Foundation has awarded more than one million dollars in grants.

MFA Oil Director of Employee Relations Tom May described the MFA Oil Foundation as "a program that allows our company to give support back to the rural communities that are the foundation of our business. The grants the Foundation awards help support many youth programs and organizations active in addressing and solving community problems and improving the quality of life."

