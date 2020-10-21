MFA Oil Grants

The MFA Oil Foundation has awarded grants to two Madison County groups.

The foundation awarded a grant to the Madison County 4-H to assist with the purchase of new ADA compliant benches and table for the city lake.

The foundation also awarded a grant to the Madison County Senior Center Citizen Council on Aging to assist with the purchase of new tires, additional coolers and cooler wheels.

The MFA Oil Foundation provides support to nonprofit organizations that are working to improve communities where MFA Oil has a significant concentration of members and employees. Since it was established in 1998, the MFA Oil Foundation has awarded more than one million dollars in grants.

MFA Oil Director of Employee Relations Tom May described the MFA Oil Foundation as "a program that allows our company to give support back to the rural communities that are the foundation of our business. The grants the Foundation awards help support many youth programs and organizations active in addressing and solving community problems and improving the quality of life."

About MFA Oil Company: MFA Oil Company, formed in 1929, is a farmer-owned cooperative with more than 40,000 members. MFA Oil is the eighth largest propane retailer in the United States. The company supplies fuels, lubricants and propane to customers in Missouri, Arkansas, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Oklahoma and Tennessee. Through a subsidiary, MFA Oil operates Break Time convenience stores in Missouri and Arkansas, Jiffy Lube franchises in central Missouri and Big O Tires franchises in Arkansas, Missouri and Oklahoma. For more information about MFA Oil, visit www.mfaoil.com

