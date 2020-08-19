MHTC selects team to deliver $21.3 million Bootheel Bridge Bundle Project

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Park Hills' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Southeast Missouri travelers can soon expect to see more than 15 bridge improvement projects coming to fruition through the Bootheel Bridge Bundle design-build project.

During last week's Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission meeting, the Robertson Contractors Team, headquartered in Poplar Bluff, was selected to design and construct the $21.3 million project.

The Robertson Contractors Team is comprised of Robertson Contractors, Inc., Horner & Shifrin and Penzel Construction Company, Inc.

“The purpose of the Bootheel Bridge Bundle project is to repair or replace 15 bridges on the Missouri Department of Transportation’s asset management plan for the Southeast District,” said Project Director Benji Philpot. “Due to the innovative nature of design-build projects, we also identified 10 more bridges as potential add-ons to increase the value of the project.”

Contractor teams then submitted proposals detailing their plans for the 15 primary bridges and selected potential add-on bridges to also address.