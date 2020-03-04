Michael Dease to Play 34th Annual MAC Jazz Festival

Mineral Area College (MAC) will host the 34th annual Carol Moore Memorial Jazz Festival March 13 and March 14 in the Fine Arts Theater.
Acclaimed trombonist Michael Dease will headline this year’s festival. Dease has lent his versatile sound and signature improvisations to over 200 recordings and groups as diverse as Grammy-winning artists David Sanborn, Christian McBride, Michel Camilo, and Alicia Keys.
Born in Augusta, Ga., he played the saxophone and trumpet before choosing the trombone at age 17. In 2001, Dease moved to New York City to become part of the historic first class of jazz students at The Juilliard School, earning both bachelor's and master's degrees and quickly established a reputation as a brilliant soloist, sideperson, and bandleader.
Dease will be featured in a concert on both Friday and Saturday evenings at 6 p.m. in the Fine Arts Theater at MAC. The festival’s judges and clinicians will compose the All-Star Clinician’s Combo, who will play alongside Dease at the Friday evening performance. On Saturday, the MAC Jazz Ensemble and Kicks Band will take the stage with Dease.
Concert tickets are $10 for students and $15 for adults; all seats are reserved. They are available for purchase at MacJazzFestival.ludus.com or at the door prior to the performance while supplies last. A limited number of tickets will also be available for purchase at the MAC Bookstore. The bookstore will be closed during the college's spring break, March 9-13.
Daytime clinics are a major component of the annual jazz festival which draws schools from throughout Southeast Missouri and the St. Louis area. Student ensembles perform and receive feedback from clinicians throughout the day on Friday and Saturday. Dease will also present a master class at noon each day.
This year’s clinicians include Kevin Jones, Professor of Jazz Trombone at Florida State University; Adam Larson, Instructor of Jazz Saxophone at University of Missouri-Kansas City; Peter Schlamb, freelance vibraphonist and bandleader; Reggie Thomas, Director of Jazz Studies at Northern Illinois University; Miles Vandiver, Jazz Drumset Instructor and Director of the Music Business Program at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville; and Eric Warren, Director of Jazz Ensembles at St. Louis University.
The foundation for the college’s annual jazz festival was based on the hard work and commitment of MAC’s late music instructor, Carol Moore. The jazz festival was renamed in her memory in 2008.
For more information about the jazz festival, contact MAC Director of Jazz Dr. Bennett Wood at 573-518-2256. Learn more about Mineral Area College at www.MineralArea.edu.