Michael Dease to Play 34th Annual MAC Jazz Festival

Mineral Area College (MAC) will host the 34th annual Carol Moore Memorial Jazz Festival March 13 and March 14 in the Fine Arts Theater.

Acclaimed trombonist Michael Dease will headline this year’s festival. Dease has lent his versatile sound and signature improvisations to over 200 recordings and groups as diverse as Grammy-winning artists David Sanborn, Christian McBride, Michel Camilo, and Alicia Keys.

Born in Augusta, Ga., he played the saxophone and trumpet before choosing the trombone at age 17. In 2001, Dease moved to New York City to become part of the historic first class of jazz students at The Juilliard School, earning both bachelor's and master's degrees and quickly established a reputation as a brilliant soloist, sideperson, and bandleader.

Dease will be featured in a concert on both Friday and Saturday evenings at 6 p.m. in the Fine Arts Theater at MAC. The festival’s judges and clinicians will compose the All-Star Clinician’s Combo, who will play alongside Dease at the Friday evening performance. On Saturday, the MAC Jazz Ensemble and Kicks Band will take the stage with Dease.

