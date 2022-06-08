 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Microscopes

Microscopes 2022 SRP

This summer we will use the power of science and observation to reveal a world hidden from the naked eye. Korey Byers, a professor at Mineral Area College, will engage us in the world of the unseen. The program will be at

• Ozark Regional Library-Fredericktown, June 14 at 10 AM

• Ozark Regional Library-Ironton, June 14 at 2 PM

Visit or call the library if you have questions about this upcoming program. Watch for announcements about additional programs for Oceans of Possibilities: The Scientific Method and Discovery on our Facebook, Instagram, or at ozarkregional.org.

