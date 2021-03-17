Mid-term reflections

The First Regular Session of the 101st General Assembly has reached the halfway point. The Legislature will take a one-week spring recess and return to Jefferson City March 22.

This seems like as good a time as any to reflect on my experience in the Senate so far. Three months ago, when I took my oath of office, I said my first job was to learn the ways of the Senate, so I could become more effective. What a learning process it’s been.

The Senate is very different from the House. In the Senate things move quite a bit slower. You don’t have as many senators, so you don’t have as many bills. That enables us to delve in a little deeper and have more conversation on these incredibly important policy decisions. I really do like that.

So far, I believe it’s been a good session. Everyone seems to be getting along, and we’re moving legislation. We’ve had several late nights just trying to work through bills, but we are getting things done.